Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel distributed appointment letters to 415 youths as Agriculture Assistants. He urged them to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming and reduce fertiliser use, contributing to PM Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed appointment letters to newly appointed youths in the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at a dignified ceremony held in Gandhinagar. Responding to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the citizens of the country in the current global situation, and inspired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, appointment letters were symbolically distributed to 21 youths in Gandhinagar. In total, 415 youths selected as Agriculture Assistants across the state have been sent their appointment letters through email.

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CM Urges Youth to Promote Natural Farming

Motivating this young workforce joining the State Government, the Chief Minister said that in the current global scenario, they have been blessed with a divine opportunity to help countless people lead healthier lives by encouraging farmers to reduce the use of fertilisers and adopt natural farming for self-reliance. In this context, he said that the newly appointed youths have the important responsibility of spreading PM's message of reducing dependence on fertiliser imports, adopting natural farming, and achieving Aatmanirbharta among farmers across the state.

Urging the young candidates to make the most of this valuable opportunity, he said that as they begin their careers, they should remain committed to serving farmers by embracing innovative work practices, leveraging technology effectively, and continuously enhancing their knowledge and skills, as per the release. He urged the newly appointed candidates to remain committed to serving the cause of Viksit Gujarat and Atmanirbhar Gujarat by providing proper guidance, assistance, and support to farmers, who constitute one of the four pillars of building Viksit Bharat.

Agriculture Minister Addresses New 'Karmayogis'

Congratulating the newly appointed candidates, Agriculture Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani said that due to the transparent policies of the State Government, young people today are joining government service solely on the basis of their hard work and merit, without the need for any intermediary or recommendation. Addressing the newly appointed candidates as "Karmayogis," he stated that the agriculture sector is the foundation of the entire nation's economy, and joining the Agriculture Department is an excellent opportunity to serve farmers.

He urged the youth to ensure that the benefits of various farmer welfare schemes of the State Government reach every farmer across the state. He added that working for the welfare of farmers is not merely a part of one's job but an act of service, the satisfaction of which is as rewarding as performing a divine duty.

Focus on 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' and Field Experience

Explaining the need of the present time, he spoke about the "Khet Bachao Abhiyan" and stated that uncontrolled use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides must be curbed to protect agricultural land. He encouraged the newly appointed Karmayogis to create awareness among farmers and counsel them towards adopting natural farming practices. He also advised everyone that, rather than seeking transfers or conveniences during the initial years of service, they should gain experience through fieldwork in different regions of the state, which would help them become skilled and capable officers in the future.

Principal Secretary Outlines Recruitment Process

Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, R.C. Meena, welcomed the newly appointed candidates as the head of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and provided an overview of the entire recruitment process, from its transparent methodology to the final selection.

This ceremony was attended by Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Directorate of Agriculture, as well as the newly appointed youth. (ANI)