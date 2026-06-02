The transfer of CBSE's Chairman and Secretary over alleged irregularities in its On-Screen Marking system has sparked a political firestorm. Opposition leaders have slammed the move as a 'cover-up' and are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The transfer of the CBSE Chairperson and Secretary and the constitution of a one-member inquiry committee to probe alleged irregularities in the procurement of services for the Board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system triggered a political storm on Tuesday, with opposition leaders demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleging an attempt to shield political accountability.

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The Centre on Tuesday transferred Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and ordered a time-bound inquiry into issues related to the procurement of services for the OSM system. The move comes amid growing scrutiny of CBSE's evaluation processes, reports of technical glitches in post-result services and allegations regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi termed the government's action a "cover-up" and alleged that responsibility was being shifted to officials while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained untouched. He said that while the CBSE Chairperson and Secretary had been transferred and an inquiry panel constituted, the "real accountability" was missing as the Education Minister had not been removed.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "CBSE Chairman - Transferred. CBSE Secretary - Transferred. A one-member 'inquiry' committee - Formed. And the real culprit, Dharmendra Pradhan - Safe. Officials removed. Minister spared. This isn't accountability--it's a cover-up." CBSE अध्यक्ष - ट्रांसफ़र। CBSE सचिव - ट्रांसफ़र। एक-सदस्यीय “जाँच” समिति - गठित। और असल ज़िम्मेदार, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान - सुरक्षित। अधिकारियों को हटा दिया। मंत्री को बचा लिया। यह जवाबदेही नहीं - यह cover-up है। हमारी माँग आज भी वही है: शिक्षा मंत्री को बर्ख़ास्त किया जाए और… https://t.co/LUrM8top5y — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2026 "Our demand remains the same today: Dismiss the Education Minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry--these aren't some one-month-old internal file of the Modi government to be brushed aside just like that. If the Prime Minister cared about the 18.5 million CBSE students--Dharmendra Pradhan ji would have been removed long ago," the post further read.

Opposition slams govt move as 'cover-up'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the transfer of CBSE Chairman and Secretary a "mere eye-wash" and demanded the immediate dismissal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging a lack of accountability in the matter. The transfer of CBSE Chairman and Secretary is a mere eye-wash. Modi ji should immediately sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Nothing less than that would provide a sense of justice to 18.5 lakh CBSE students. “Big Breaking” is not this whitewashing, the Real News is Pradhan’s… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 2, 2026 "The transfer of CBSE Chairman and Secretary is a mere eye-wash. Modi ji should immediately sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Nothing less than that would provide a sense of justice to 18.5 lakh CBSE students. "Big Breaking" is not this whitewashing, the Real News is Pradhan's continuation despite all this!" Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the transfer of the CBSE leadership and the constitution of the inquiry committee indicated that irregularities had taken place and accused the government of attempting to divert attention away from the political leadership. "The CBSE Chairman and Secretary have been transferred. Justice requires that the Mantri Pradhan be sacked. The CBSE leadership's unceremonious exit and the constitution of the one-member committee to investigate the procurement of the CBSE's On Screen Marking (OSM) system prove that irregularities were committed. This is a testament to the ingenuity and skill of Gen Z students - who exposed this scandal online and even presented to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education under the Chairmanship of Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) today," he said. CBSE के चेयरमैन और सेक्रेटरी का तबादला कर दिया गया है। न्याय की मांग है कि मंत्री प्रधान को बर्खास्त किया जाए। CBSE नेतृत्व की इस अचानक विदाई और CBSE के On Screen Marking (OSM) सिस्टम की procurement प्रक्रिया की जांच के लिए एक सदस्यीय आयोग के गठन से यह साबित होता है कि… pic.twitter.com/HOhzjYSjcp — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 2, 2026 "Today's action, clearly timed for after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education's meeting with the CBSE Board, is an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership. It should be remembered that CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh had been given a two-year extension by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments as recently as November 2025. The Mantri Pradhan has been presiding over a monumentally corrupt, inept, and incompetent ecosystem that has played havoc with the lives of lakhs of youth. He needs to resign immediately," Ramesh further said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also questioned the government's move and alleged that the exercise was aimed at protecting the Education Minister. "The transfer of the CBSE Chairman and Secretary is no big news; rather, dust is being thrown into the eyes. The entire exercise is to save Dharmendra Pradhan. Accountability and responsibility lie with the Education Minister - he should be the one dismissed," she said. CBSE चेयरमैन और सचिव का तबादला कोई बड़ी खबर नहीं, बल्कि आँखों में धूल झोंकी जा रही है सारी कवायद धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को बचाने की है जवाबदेही और ज़िम्मेदारी शिक्षा मंत्री की है - बर्खास्तगी उनकी होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/oofuBDfA2N — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 2, 2026

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the government's response to the controversy. "What? CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred? Bas? Is that govt's response to such a huge scandal? Is that a punishment or protection?" he posted on X. What? CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred? Bas? Is that govt’s response to such a huge scandal? Is that a punishment or protection? https://t.co/SBmiXMi9GN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the transfer of officials alone was insufficient and demanded action against the Education Minister. He said, "So apparently transferring CBSE chairman and secretary is "big action" by bjp govt. What a shame! For ruining the careers of lakhs of students and their parents, the Education Minister Pradhan must be sacked! And these chairman and secretary be suspended and investigated for their actions. This is injustice to only transfer them!" So apparently transferring CBSE chairman and secretary is “big action” by bjp govt. What a shame! For ruining the careers of lakhs of students and their parents, the Education Minister Pradhan must be sacked! And these chairman and secretary be suspended and investigated… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 2, 2026

Inquiry details and administrative changes

According to an official order, the inquiry committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The committee has been tasked with inquiring into matters relating to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking System by CBSE. The Chairperson has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other offices, as required for the inquiry. Secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission, and the committee has been directed to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month. This comes at a time when the CBSE continues to face mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and OSM discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved key administrative changes in CBSE and other departments, marking a wider restructuring in the education administration framework. Lokhande Prashant Sitaram has been appointed as CBSE Chairperson, while Rahul Singh has been named Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ANI)