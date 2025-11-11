In Mahoba's Aari village, the bodies of 3 young sisters were found in a well hours after they went missing while playing near their home. Villagers called the case suspicious. Senior police officers, including SP Prabal Pratap Singh, launched probe.

Aari village in Mahoba district was struck by grief on Monday after the bodies of three minor sisters were recovered from a well late in the evening. The girls, identified as 7-year-old Ruchi, 5-year-old Pushpa, and 3-year-old Diksha, had gone missing earlier in the day while playing outside their home.

Their father, Rammu Ahirwar, raised the alarm when the children did not return. As panic spread through the area, family members and villagers launched a search with help from the local police, according to a report in The Times of India.

Bodies found in a well late at night

Station Officer Satyapal Singh, Circle Officer Kulpahad Ravikant, and Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh led the search operation. After several hours of searching, the bodies of the three girls were found in a well on the field of Tijwa Ahirwar, located along Lalauni Road. With the help of local residents, police retrieved the bodies late at night. Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabal Pratap Singh and Additional SP Vandana Singh, reached the site soon after.

Villagers call the case suspicious

The discovery has left villagers deeply disturbed. Many described the case as 'suspicious' and urged police to investigate possible foul play. The well was not far from the girls’ home, leading to questions about how all three could have fallen in accidentally.

Police begin investigation

Police officials have begun a detailed investigation into the deaths. Station Officer Satyapal Singh confirmed that all aspects of the case are being examined. “The incident is being investigated,” he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, the TOI report added.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Aari village remains heavy with grief and uncertainty, as residents await answers to what led to the deaths of the three sisters.