In Hadarheda village of Rajasthan's Alwar, a 22-year-old man named Omprakash Jatav brutally murdered his parents with an axe after argument about over marriage. He covered their bodies with a quilt, stole his mother's silver anklet and fled the scene

A 22-year-old man in Rajasthan brutally killed his parents with an axe after frequent fights over his marriage. Police said Omprakash Jatav was angry as no one agreed to marry him due to his drinking habit. In a drunken rage, he attacked his sleeping parents, then fled the house, leaving their bodies covered with quilts, according to a report in Patrika.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident happened in Alwar village

In the village of Hadarheda under the jurisdiction of Barodamev police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the violent incident took place late Saturday night. According to villagers and the police, Omprakash had been in an ongoing conflict with his parents because his marriage had not been arranged. Alcohol addiction and repeated quarrels are said to have fuelled the tension. When he returned home drunk, he attacked his sleeping father Hariyaram Jatav (65) and mother Shanti Jatav (62) with an axe, killing them both. After the murders, he covered the bodies with a quilt and stole a silver anklet from his mother’s leg before fleeing the scene.

Motive and family background

According to village residents, Omprakash’s marriage remained pending because of his heavy drinking and continuous disagreements with his family. He regularly demanded money from his parents for alcohol, threatened them with violence, and told them: "If you don’t get me married, I will kill you."

His elder brother, Moharpal Singh, had already moved out of the village due to the younger brother's behaviour.

Discovery and investigation

The crime was discovered the next morning when a young woman visiting the household found the door locked and entered to see blood all over the house. The bodies were found lying on cots in separate rooms. The police then arrived, found the blood-stained axe used in the attack, and launched eight teams to hunt for Omprakash, who remains at large.

Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived to collect evidence from the scene. A murder case has been lodged at Barodamev police station, and the investigation is ongoing.

The police continue to seek Omprakash. Once arrested, he will face murder charges and likely be held under stringent provisions. The family of the victims will await justice, and the village will hope this serves as a wake-up call about the dangers of unchecked domestic tension and addiction.