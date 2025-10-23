A 14-year-old boy from UP, was allegedly kidnapped, beaten, electrocuted, and poisoned to death by a local man, Vishambhar Tripathi, and his associates after Hrithik threw a stone at Tripathi’s dog. The victim’s family accused police of inaction.

In a shocking case that has outraged locals, a 14-year-old boy named Hrithik Yadav was allegedly kidnapped, beaten, electrocuted and poisoned to death after he threw a stone at a pet dog in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The brutal incident has triggered protests and political reactions demanding swift justice.

According to reports, Hrithik was returning home after attending a Ram Katha event in a nearby village when a pet dog belonging to local resident Vishambhar Tripathi chased him. Frightened, the boy threw a stone to defend himself and ran away. However, the incident reportedly angered Tripathi, who, along with his son and friends, decided to take revenge.

The next day, Tripathi, accompanied by two friends and his younger son, allegedly dragged Hrithik out of his home, beat him mercilessly, and forced him to lick their shoes. They then allegedly electrocuted the minor and forced him to consume poison. Some reports said the victim himself consumed the poison.

Hrithik later fell critically ill. His family rushed him to the district hospital in Unnao, and he was later referred to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The shocking death has left the local community in grief and anger.

Victim's family alleges manipulation in probe

Hrithik’s mother, Asha, accused the police of negligence, claiming that the accused, Tripathi, is a local gangster using his influence to manipulate the investigation. "My son was tortured to death, but the police are not taking strong action because of Tripathi’s power," she alleged.

The incident has drawn political attention. Samajwadi Party district-in-charge Rajesh Yadav visited the family and assured them of justice. He warned that if the police fail to act, the matter will be raised before party chief Akhilesh Yadav and discussed at the national level.

Meanwhile, local police official Deepak Yadav stated that a case has been registered based on the family’s complaint. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

The heart-wrenching case has sparked widespread condemnation, raising concerns about rising lawlessness and the need for stronger action to protect children from such horrific violence.