A 65-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his own son while trying to protect his daughter-in-law from a violent assault in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said.

A 65-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his own son while trying to protect his daughter-in-law from a violent assault in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said. The incident unfolded around 2 pm on Friday in Taiyatpur village under the Bithri Chainpur police station limits.

According to police, the accused, identified as Baburam, returned home in an intoxicated state and allegedly began assaulting his wife following a heated argument. As the violence escalated, his father, Ramdeen Kori, stepped in to stop the attack and defuse the situation.

Instead of backing down, Baburam allegedly turned his rage on his father, repeatedly stabbing him with a knife. Ramdeen suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the accused fled the scene immediately after the attack, police said.

Circle Officer (Highway) Devesh Singh said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and special teams had been deployed to track down the absconding accused.

"The is being investigated thoroughly. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accused," Singh said.

The incident was witnessed by Ramdeen's granddaughter, Himanshi, who told police that her father had come home drunk and was beating her mother. When her grandfather intervened to protect her, Baburam allegedly attacked him with a knife, killing him.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.