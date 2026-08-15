Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP's Nitin Nabin hoisted the Tricolour in Delhi for the 80th Independence Day. PM Modi announced AI skilling courses and unveiled the 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' vision in his address.

Leaders celebrate 80th Independence Day in Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday hoisted the national flag at separate ceremonies in Delhi as the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoisted the Tricolour at his residence on the occasion of Independence Day. He arrived for the ceremony in traditional attire and participated in the national celebrations along with officials and other attendees.

The ceremony at Birla's residence was marked by a ceremonial welcome, with uniformed personnel accompanying the Lok Sabha Speaker during the proceedings.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi to mark the 80th Independence Day. He hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of police personnel and other members attending the ceremony. Visuals from Singh's residence showed police personnel standing in formation during the flag-hoisting ceremony. The national flag was hoisted as the minister participated in the Independence Day proceedings.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. The ceremony at the BJP headquarters was attended by party leaders, workers and security personnel. The BJP headquarters was decorated with marigold flowers and other festive arrangements for the national occasion. Nabin was seen participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony alongside uniformed personnel.

The three ceremonies were part of the nationwide Independence Day celebrations being held to mark eight decades of India's independence. Across Delhi, national flags were hoisted at government offices, political party headquarters, residences of public representatives and other institutions as leaders and citizens joined the celebrations. The celebrations in the national capital are being held amid heightened security arrangements, with extensive deployment of police and security personnel at important locations and around major venues.

PM Modi announces AI skilling courses, unveils 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations. The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM.

The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He was speaking about the landmark India AI Impact Summit held in February this year. The PM unveiled 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' in his 80th Independence Day address, defining seven streams that are India's strength and will power India's next level of growth.

"From Design to Manufacturing, India must become a reliable hub in the global supply chain. For this, I want to place special emphasis on 3 things. My brothers and sisters in the field of Manufacturing, do not let this opportunity slip away. For this, we will have to meet global standards on cost, quality, and scale," PM Modi said.