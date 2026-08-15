On Independence Day, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan urged citizens to build a 'New Kerala' based on compassion, development, and secularism. He called for unity to tackle challenges like hunger, unemployment, and social divisions.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and called for building a "New Kerala" based on compassion, development, constitutional values, secularism and equality.

Vision for a 'New Kerala'

Emphasising his vision for the state, Satheesan said, "'New Keralam' is not merely a slogan. It is an idea that we must turn into reality." He called on people to work together towards this goal, saying, "Let us stand together for that goal. Let us work tirelessly and struggle together. Let us keep the spirit of India alive in our hearts like an eternal lamp."

Recalling the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said, "On the midnight of August 14, 1947, while the world slept, India awoke to a new life and the dawn of freedom. Raising the Tricolour, the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, spoke to the nation with a message of hope."

He said Nehru's message remained relevant, adding, "He reminded us that the days ahead would not be easy, but would demand constant effort. Serving India, he said, meant working for the millions who were suffering, with the goal of ending hunger, illiteracy, disease and inequality."

Calling for a compassionate and inclusive Kerala, Satheesan said, "On this Independence Day, we too must make a commitment to build a new Kerala. We must build a Kerala rooted in compassion, a spirit of service and tolerance."

He added, "Our journey forward must be based on development, hard work, constitutional values and secularism, while embracing both the younger generation and senior citizens."

Highlighting his vision for the state, the Chief Minister said, "We should strive for a modern Kerala, a Kerala of new ideas, prosperity and happiness, a safe Kerala and a Kerala that can show the way to the rest of India."

He said, "Democratic values, constitutional principles, equality, justice and development that respects nature and takes climate change into account are what this era demands of us."

Urging people to rise above social divisions, Satheesan said, "We must work tirelessly towards this goal. We must move forward shoulder to shoulder, setting aside caste, religion, gender discrimination, political blindness and hatred. This should be our pledge on this sacred morning of freedom."

Kerala's Unique Identity

Describing Kerala's identity, he said, "Kerala is not merely a piece of land between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea. It is a beautiful and unique blend of different ways of life, beliefs, occupations, art forms, food cultures, people, dreams, anxieties and struggles."

He further said, "From education and healthcare to secularism, literacy, tolerance and political awareness, Kerala has set an example for the country. Our efforts to build a new Kerala must build on these achievements."

Addressing Societal Challenges

Calling for greater focus on vulnerable sections, Satheesan said, "Hunger, disease and unemployment are three major factors that hold any society back. Even after 79 years of independence, the reality is that these challenges still exist in Kerala and across our country."

He added, "Our Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, senior citizens, minorities, transgender persons and many others who require special care and protection continue to face numerous problems and insecurities."

On the challenges faced by young people, he said, "Children and young people face serious challenges ranging from the conduct of examinations to the shortage of employment opportunities. Farmers, workers and coastal communities also face many difficulties."

The Chief Minister said, "As long as these problems remain, how can we afford to rest? This is where Pandit Nehru's words remain relevant: as long as there are tears and suffering, our hard work must not stop."

Disaster Management and Resilience

Reflecting on the recent floods and the loss of lives, Satheesan said the government would continue to support the affected families and strengthen the state's disaster management system. "We have come through a disaster. Many of our brothers and sisters lost their lives. We pay our respects to their memory. Nothing can truly compensate for such losses. The government will stand by those families and support them. As always, we will overcome every crisis together. The government is working on a scientific system to deal with floods and other disasters. With everyone's support, we will implement it," he said.

Upholding Democratic Values

Addressing the challenges facing the country and the world, Satheesan said, "India, Kerala and the world are passing through a particularly challenging phase. Wars, displacement and people losing everything on one side; economic difficulties, climate change and the agricultural crisis on the other."

On democracy, he said, "Democracy is a continuous process of engagement. Dissent, questioning, open dialogue and the willingness to correct ourselves strengthen democracy."

He added, "Let us become the guardians and fighters of a strong democracy based on an open mind, tolerance, dialogue, correction and renewal. That would be the greatest salute we can offer freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Gopal Krishna Gokhale."

Call for Inclusive Development

Calling for inclusive economic development, Satheesan said, "The country and the state need economic growth and development. Jobs must be created. Agriculture and other basic sectors must be developed and protected. At the same time, we must confront the enormous challenge of climate change."

He said, "The benefits of development must reach everyone. Development cannot be meant for a select few. Inclusive development and a fair and just distribution of wealth are fundamental to a socialist democracy."

On welfare, the Chief Minister said, "Welfare measures in a democratic system are not anyone's charity. They are rights."

He added, "At the same time, we must create opportunities for the younger generation to study, work and stand on their own feet with dignity in Kerala. We must defeat the menace of drugs. Peace and security must prevail. Public education and public healthcare must be strengthened."

Protecting Constitutional Principles

Strongly defending constitutional values, Satheesan said, "There is nothing comparable to the Constitution of India. It is the pride, security and hope of our people and a driving force shaping our future."

He said, "Each one of us must work with special attention, vigilance and care to protect our Constitution and its fundamental principles -- secularism, equality, freedom, socialism and democratic rights."

Referring to recent political developments, he said, "Just the other day, we witnessed a senior national leader who has spent his entire life in politics and held constitutional positions on several occasions being insulted on the basis of caste and untouchability. What message does this send to the country?"

Satheesan added, "Our country has travelled a long way from those dark days. We must never go back there. If attempts are made to take us backwards, it is our duty and responsibility to oppose them with all our strength."

A Modern Vision for the Future

Emphasising the role of youth, he said, "Ignoring their concerns would be an unforgivable mistake. Our youth are not politically unaware. They see, hear and understand what is happening around them. Our youth are the true wealth of the nation."

Concluding his Independence Day message, Satheesan said, "Our dream is of development that embraces everyone, promotes well-being and is in harmony with both nature and humanity. We cannot continue moving forward by unnecessarily fighting among ourselves, frightening and humiliating people, falling prey to drugs or using opposition to development as a weapon. Our vision must be modern. Children and women must receive special consideration."

(ANI)