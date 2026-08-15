A man’s unconventional use of ChatGPT to track down a lost clog buried among a massive pile of footwear has gone viral on social media, leaving users amused and impressed by the unexpected application of artificial intelligence.

A man’s unconventional use of ChatGPT to track down a lost clog buried among a massive pile of footwear has gone viral on social media, leaving users amused and impressed by the unexpected application of artificial intelligence. The viral video, shared by Instagram user Shubhang Borkar, shows a crowded area where hundreds of pairs of footwear had been left outside. According to social media posts, the man had misplaced one of his clogs somewhere among more than 1,000 pairs and was unable to spot it despite searching through the chaotic collection.

Rather than continue the painstaking hunt, he reportedly turned to ChatGPT for assistance. He photographed the sprawling assortment of footwear and asked the AI chatbot to identify his missing clog. Shortly afterwards, he appeared to locate the footwear, prompting laughter among those nearby.

The unusual AI-powered rescue quickly triggered a flood of humorous reactions online. "I didn't know we could use ChatGPT this way," commented one user, while another joked, "Just pick the most beautiful pair and leave."

"AI is crying in the corner," one user wrote, while another suggested, "You could have used Gemini Live." Many, however, applauded the man's ingenuity, as one commenter wrote, “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

The authenticity of the viral video could not be independently verified.