The 80th Independence Day was celebrated in Tiruchirappalli with District Collector Pradeep Dayal hoisting the flag. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay called for true freedom beyond caste and religious differences.

Independence Day Celebrations in Tiruchirappalli

The 80th Independence Day of the nation was celebrated with grandeur at the Armed Forces Parade Ground in Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday. According to an official press release, District Collector Pradeep Dayal hoisted the National Flag and released colourful balloons as part of the celebrations. He subsequently inspected the police personnel participating in the parade and received the ceremonial salute. As part of the event, the families of freedom fighters were honoured by the District Collector with shawls.

District Collector Pradeep Dayal also felicitated 458 employees from various departments, including the Revenue, Medical, Health and Corporation departments, who have rendered 25 years of dedicated and unblemished service. Certificates of appreciation were presented to them in recognition of their service.

The press release also stated that welfare assistance worth Rs 7.97 lakh was distributed to 50 beneficiaries from various departments. The celebrations were held in a grand manner, with school students presenting colourful cultural programmes as part of the Independence Day festivities.

CM Vijay Addresses State on True Freedom

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at the state Secretariat in Chennai on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and said true freedom can be achieved when caste and religious differences disappear, and people come together, while stressing the need to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption and build an honest and transparent administration.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations, Vijay said, "My warm Independence Day greetings to everyone. I pay my respects to each and every freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives for our independence. When people realise that they are being treated like slaves, a sense of unity emerges among them. Everyone begins to come together. Caste barriers will break down, and when caste and religious differences disappear, and everyone comes together, that is true freedom."

Speaking about his government's priorities, Vijay said, "It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message."

On his government's administrative approach, the Chief Minister said, "We are working towards establishing a truly honest and transparent administration. There should be no compromise when it comes to public life." Vijay further said, "The freedom won through the sacrifices of our freedom fighters should not belong only to a few people. Everyone should enjoy true freedom as citizens. That is what we stand for." (ANI)