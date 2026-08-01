A 42-year-old landlord has been booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Goverdhan area, after the child's mother approached police with a complaint detailing repeated sexual abuse.

A 42-year-old landlord has been booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Goverdhan area, after the child's mother approached police with a complaint detailing repeated sexual abuse. According to the complaint, the accused, a native of West Bengal, had allegedly been sexually assaulting the minor for some time. The mother also alleged that the man had stored photographs and videos of the alleged abuse.

The case came to light after the accused allegedly assaulted the girl again on Wednesday, following which the child informed her mother about the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination, while investigators are collecting evidence and probing the allegations.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings.