A 30-year-old passenger was found hanging from the window of a toilet in a general coach on Pushpak Express late Thursday night, forcing the train to make an unscheduled stop at Madhya Pradesh's Bina Railway Junction.

A 30-year-old passenger was found hanging from the window of a toilet in a general coach on Pushpak Express late Thursday night, forcing the train to make an unscheduled stop at Madhya Pradesh's Bina Railway Junction. The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body after the train was brought to a halt at Platform No. 4.

According to railway officials, Train No. 12534 Pushpak Express departed Bhopal at around 10 pm and was travelling towards Lalitpur when, around midnight, the train guard spotted the man hanging from the toilet window of a general coach. The railway control room was alerted immediately, following which the train was stopped at Bina Railway Junction to allow the GRP to recover the body.

The deceased was identified as Goravar Singh (30), son of Kunjilal and a resident of Padaniya village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. His identity was established using an Aadhaar card recovered during the search.

Passengers told police that Goravar had been sitting near the doorway of the general coach ever since boarding the train in Bhopal.

The Government Railway Police has registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.