Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the public in Khatima, directing officials for prompt, transparent grievance redressal. He said public service is the govt's primary objective and later distributed assistive devices to PwDs and senior citizens.

CM Directs Officials on Grievance Redressal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met members of the public and public representatives at the Camp Office near Lohiyahead Helipad in Khatima on Saturday, where he listened carefully to their grievances and suggestions. On the occasion, he directed the concerned officials to ensure the prompt, transparent, and quality disposal of all complaints on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister said that public service is the primary objective of the government and that ensuring the timely resolution of citizens' grievances remains one of the state's highest priorities. He instructed officials to examine every complaint with sensitivity and provide effective solutions so that people do not have to make repeated visits to government offices.

He said the state government is working with the guiding principles of Simplification, Resolution, and Satisfaction. The Chief Minister stressed that the accountability of the government and administration is meaningful only when citizens receive quick and satisfactory redressal of their concerns. He urged officials to handle all public-interest matters with utmost seriousness, transparency, and sensitivity.

Interaction on Development Needs

Chief Minister Dhami also interacted with public representatives and discussed regional development needs and other issues of public importance. He assured them that the state government remains committed to accelerating development works and strengthening public services in line with the expectations of the people.

Distribution of Assistive Devices and Vehicles

Later, at the Khatima Camp Office, the Chief Minister distributed 77 assistive devices to 27 persons with disabilities and 113 assistive devices to 22 senior citizens. The distributed equipment included 11 battery-operated rickshaws, 14 wheelchairs, 18 commode chairs, 6 tricycles, 24 hearing aids, 40 knee braces, 13 pairs of crutches, as well as walkers, walking sticks, silicone cushions, and CP chairs. Under the Gramotthan REAP Scheme, the Chief Minister also handed over the keys of Bolero vehicles to the Nari Shakti Gram Sangathan, Gadarpur, and Satyamev Jayate CLF, Bazpur, while Ekta CLF, Gadarpur, received the keys to a food van. (ANI)