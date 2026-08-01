Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has filed a formal complaint against the Patna SSP, alleging police intimidation of voters and illegal detention of leaders during the Bankipur Assembly bypoll to benefit a specific political entity.

Kishor Demands Action, Threatens Escalation

Escalating political tensions in Bihar, Jan Suraj founder and the party's candidate for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Prashant Kishor, has launched a direct offensive against the district administration. Speaking with ANI, Kishor announced that his party has filed a formal, evidence-backed complaint against the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), accusing local law enforcement of heavy-handed tactics, intimidating voters, illegally detaining political leaders, and partisan manoeuvring to benefit a specific political entity over the past three days of the election cycle.

Detailing the confrontation with election authorities and outlining their next course of action, after meeting the Chief Electoral Officer, Prashant Kishor stated, "We have lodged a formal complaint, supported by written evidence, against the Patna SSP regarding the police's conduct over the past three days during the election--specifically their actions, the intimidation of voters, the detention of political leaders, and the way the police acted to favor a particular party," said Kishor. Following the submission of written evidence by the Jan Suraj delegation, the local Electoral Officer has acknowledged the grievance and promised a formal inquiry, assuring action based on the findings. "The Electoral Officer has stated that an inquiry is being ordered and that the strictest possible action will be taken once the report is received. If no action is taken here, we will approach the Election Commission in Delhi and, if necessary, the courts. Under no circumstances can the Patna SSP or any other police official be allowed to subvert democracy in Bihar and manipulate the process to suit their own agenda," added Kishor.

He alleged that the police, in collusion with the ruling party, had attempted to influence the election and threatened and intimidated voters. "The kind of hooliganism that criminal elements have displayed in Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, and across Bihar in collusion with the police is something the public has witnessed," Kishor said.

Allegations of Systemic Interference

The controversy centres around allegations of systemic electoral interference, voter suppression, and the targeted detention of political actors during the ongoing Bankipur Assembly bypoll campaigning and polling windows.

Detention of Jan Suraaj Leaders

On Friday, speaking to reporters, Kishore alleged that Jan Suraaj leaders were detained at different police stations on Wednesday night and shifted between locations without information being provided about their whereabouts. "As we stated, the police harassed over 16 Jan Suraaj leaders from yesterday evening until late at night. They were so-called--arrested, though technically, no formal arrest was recorded on paper; they were detained and held at various police stations," Kishore said.

High-Profile Bypoll Contest

The Bankipur Assembly by-election in Patna due to the resignation of former MLA Nitin Nabin features a high-profile three-way contest between the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party, and RJD, with polling held on July 30, 2026, and vote counting set for August 3, 2026. (ANI)