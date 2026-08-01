PM Modi inaugurates the Alluri Sitaramaraju International Airport in Bhogapuram. CM Naidu says it will transform North Andhra, trigger reverse migration, and create jobs. He highlighted various development projects and praised PM Modi's leadership.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu observed that with the inauguration of the Alluri Sitaramaraju International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bhogapuram today and several ongoing development projects in the North Andhra region, the time has now come for reverse migration. He said that with the inauguration of the airport, the North Andhra region will witness a new chapter of growth, opportunities, and global connectivity.

Bhogapuram Airport to Transform North Andhra

Addressing a massive public meeting after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the airport would transform North Andhra into one of India's fastest-growing regions. Stating that this airport is more than just infrastructure, the Chief Minister said it is the realisation of a collective dream.

He dedicated the milestone to the farmers who voluntarily gave their land for the project, calling them the true architects of North Andhra's future. He said naming the airport after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju was a fitting tribute to one of the region's greatest sons. Built by the GMR Group, a company with roots in North Andhra, the airport is expected to become a gateway for international investment, tourism, trade, and employment, the Chief Minister added.

Development Boost for North Andhra

Highlighting the region's rapid progress, the Chief Minister said the Centre's support under Prime Minister Modi had enabled Andhra Pradesh to attract investments worth Rs 6.13 lakh crore across 189 projects in North Andhra over the past two years, with the potential to generate 5.57 lakh jobs. He announced that eight priority irrigation projects worth Rs 2,784 crore will be completed within three years.

The Chief Minister said the long-pending Neradi barrage has received approvals and funding. Godavari water will reach Anakapalli on August 14. The ambitious Vamsadhara-Godavari river interlinking project will also be taken up.

The Chief Minister said tourism, pharmaceuticals, rare earth minerals, highways, and spiritual tourism will make North Andhra a major economic hub.

CM Naidu Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu Naidu credited the Union government for supporting key projects, including the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, Amaravati, and the Polavaram Irrigation Project. The Chief Minister announced that the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. Phase-I of Amaravati will be completed by 2028 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister said the promise made two years ago to rebuild Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is now being fulfilled.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister described him as the right leader at the right time for India. He said initiatives such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, and the Jal Jeevan Mission have strengthened India's economy and global standing. "In my five decades of public life, I have not seen a leader like Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister said.

When the Chief Minister gave the slogan of "Thank you, Modiji," the entire meeting venue echoed with slogans of "Thank you, Modiji" raised by lakhs of people. The Chief Minister stated that Modi's nation-first policy has attracted one and all and that Modi has brought global recognition to India. The development and rapid economic growth brought by Modi are themselves a fitting reply to all those criticising him.

PM Modi Tours Airport Facilities

Earlier, after inaugurating the airport terminal, Prime Minister Modi toured the passenger facilities, check-in hall, and advanced technology systems. Officials briefed him on the airport's master plan, future aviation hub, and aerocity development. The Prime Minister also viewed exhibits showcasing North Andhra's cultural heritage and major pilgrimage destinations. The Prime Minister was welcomed with traditional Dhimsa performances. The Chief Minister felicitated the Prime Minister with a Ponduru Khadi shawl. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh presented the Prime Minister with a Bobbili Veena, a symbol of North Andhra's rich artistic heritage.

PM Modi Assures Centre's Full Support

Addressing the public, Prime Minister Modi commended Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for working tirelessly to attract investments and accelerate industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. He assured the Centre's full support for the state's development agenda, saying the Union and State governments are working together as a "double-engine government" to promote investment, employment, and economic growth.

"The path to prosperity is through investment, production, exports, and employment," he said. He added that Andhra Pradesh is moving rapidly on a growth path under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. (ANI)