A seven-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after a 14-year-old boy allegedly injected him with an oxytocin shot commonly used for livestock, police said.

A seven-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut after a 14-year-old boy allegedly injected him with an oxytocin shot commonly used for livestock, police said. The shocking incident reportedly stemmed from an earlier dispute after the teenager was accused of assaulting the victim's elder sister in Bijnor district.

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According to a police complaint lodged by the child's father, on June 25 when his 13-year-old daughter was returning home from a madrassa, the 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted her on the way. After learning about the incident, the girl's mother and her seven-year-old brother reached the spot to intervene.

The family further alleged that the accused, seeking "revenge" after being confronted over the alleged assault, dragged the seven-year-old boy to his house on the evening of June 26 and injected him with an oxytocin syringe. The drug is commonly administered to livestock in rural areas.

Initially, the child did not display any visible symptoms. However, by the following day, he reportedly developed severe body cramps, alarming his family.

He was first taken to private doctors before being admitted to Bijnor Medical College. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a hospital in Meerut, where he succumbed during treatment on Saturday night.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said, “The exact cause of death will be determined once we get the postmortem report.”