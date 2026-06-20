A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for the brutal killing of her six-year-old son, whom they viewed as an obstacle to their relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said.

A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for the brutal killing of her six-year-old son, whom they viewed as an obstacle to their relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said. The case came to light on June 16 when Gurpreet Kaur approached police and filed a missing person complaint for her son. In her complaint, she alleged that Arpit Sharma, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had taken the child away in a car.

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Bahsuma Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace Sharma and the missing boy.

The case took a turn when Sharma was arrested. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to being involved in an affair with Gurpreet Kaur and revealed that the child was seen as a hurdle in their relationship.

Police said Sharma further admitted to strangling the six-year-old boy and disposing of the body in the forests of Hastinapur in an apparent attempt to erase evidence of the crime.

Based on his disclosure, investigators recovered the child's body from the forest area and sent it for postmortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said that further investigation and evidence gathered during the probe pointed to Gurpreet Kaur's alleged involvement in the murder. She was subsequently arrested on Friday.

Sharma has already been sent to jail after being produced before a court, while Gurpreet Kaur is set to be produced before the court for remand proceedings.

Further investigation is underway.