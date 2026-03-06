A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a Holi celebration and gang-raped by four men in a parked car near fields in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Wednesday evening.

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a Holi celebration and gang-raped by four men in a parked car near fields in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Wednesday evening. The survivor told police that she desperately pleaded for mercy, but her cries for help were drowned amid loud music from the Holi fest venue. Hours later, her family discovered her lying unconscious in a nearby field.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police confirmed that swift action was taken following the complaint. Circle officer Bhaskar Mishra said, "An FIR was registered against three identified and one unidentified men under BNS section 70 (1) (gang-rape) and sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. Three of the accused have been arrested. The girl, a student of Class 11, was sent for medical tests, and her health condition is currently stable."

According to the FIR, the teenager had attended the village Holi fest along with her sister-in-law. Her family alleged that the accused, who were present among the crowd and were known to the girl, forcibly dragged her away from the event to a nearby field.

"Those men, who were among the audience and known to her, forcibly took her to a nearby field. There, they took turns to sexually assault her inside a stationary vehicle... They dumped her in a critical condition and left," the complaint stated.

Family members said the accused were allegedly intoxicated during the attack. The girl’s uncle said, "The accused were drunk. They were from our neighbouring village. My niece is severely traumatised and it would be difficult for her to ever recover from this assault. We want the culprits to be punished for this heinous act."

On Thursday, the girl’s family and several villagers staged a protest, blocking the Bulandshahr road and accusing the police of negligence in handling the situation.