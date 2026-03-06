Delhi LoP Atishi challenged Speaker Vijender Gupta to live-stream the Privilege Committee proceedings for Arvind Kejriwal's appearance in the 'Faansi Ghar' case. She slammed the BJP, questioning if the ruling party is scared of the former CM.

Kejriwal's Prior Request and Summons This comes after Arvind Kejriwal was summoned to appear before the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on March 6, Friday according to an official release from the Assembly Secretariat. The summons comes in connection with the committee's proceedings.In response to an earlier notice, Kejriwal had written to the Secretariat on March 3 requesting that the proceedings of the Privileges Committee be live-streamed. However, the Secretariat stated that the proceedings of the committee are confidential and the Rules of Procedure do not permit live streaming. It also noted that there is no precedent of such sittings being telecast in Parliament or other state legislatures. Secretariat Rejects Live-Stream Demand "This is with reference to your letter dated March 3 in response to the summons issued on February 18, vide which you have requested for live streaming of the proceedings of the Committee of Privileges. In this connection, I am directed by the Hon'ble Chairperson to inform that the proceedings of the Committee of Privileges are confidential and the Rules of Procedure do not permit for their live streaming," the official release from Delhi Secretariat said."Further, there is no precedence of the sitting of the Committee of Privileges being telecast in the Parliament or other states. The Hon'ble Chairperson has also expressed his surprise over your ignorance in this matter in spite of being a former member of this House for more than ten years, when numerous sittings of the Committee of Privileges were held, but not even a single sitting was ever telecast/live-streamed," the release further added. The 'Faansi Ghar' Controversy The issue relates to the authenticity of the 'Faansi Ghar' inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Assembly premises. Speaker Vijender Gupta had raised the matter, following which it was referred to the Privileges Committee for detailed examination. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Friday asked Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to live-stream the proceedings of the Privilege Committee as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the committee regarding the controversy related to 'Faansi Ghar' within the Assembly premises.In an X post, Atishi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the ruling party is scared of Kejriwal. "Today, Arvind Kejriwal will be appearing before the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly. So will the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta live-stream the proceedings? Or is BJP scared of Arvind Kejriwal?" the AAP leader wrote.