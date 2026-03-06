Congress MLA Konappa Reddy praises CM Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget, hoping for public benefit. He refutes BJP's claims of a leadership change, describing the CM-DyCM relationship as 'honey and milk' and telling BJP to fix its own issues.

Karnataka Congress MLA Konappa Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would present the record 17th state budget, adding that he has worked for properity of all communities.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy asserted that the Chief Minister would create history by presenting the 17th State Budget, hoping that it would benefit the citizens of the state. "Siddaramaiah is creating history by presenting his 17th Budget. We will react after the Budget is presented, but he has always worked for the prosperity of all communities. We are hopeful that Siddaramaiah will present a Budget that benefits everyone," Konappa Reddy told reporters.

Reddy dismisses BJP's leadership change claims

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah arrived at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru to present the state budget for 2026-27. While reacting to BJP MLA Arvind Bellad's remarks related to Siddaramaiah's stepping down as CM after the state budget, the Congress leader stated that the BJP must sort out their internal matters first and described the relationship between Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister as "honey and milk."

"As the deputy leader of his party, he should first address the issues within his own party. Yatnal is saying one thing, Vijayendra is saying another. They should resolve their internal matters first. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have already said that they are like honey and milk. What more do we need to say? We have a high command, and they know everything," said Konappa Reddy.

BJP MLA claims CM will resign

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad on Thursday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might resign after the Budget Session and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will take over as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Alleges no new government jobs

While speaking to the reporters, he slammed the Congress government, stating that it has not appointed any government employee in the past three years. The appointments, which were approved by the finance department has also not been made.

He said, "This is a very, very big issue in the state of Karnataka today. In the last three years, the Congress government has not gone ahead and appointed a single government employee. They are not notified of a single new job vacancy. Whatever existing vacancies which were announced earlier, where the finance department has already given permission, even those appointments, the Congress government is not going ahead and doing those appointments." (ANI)