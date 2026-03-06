Following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Shia Muslims protested across India, particularly in Srinagar, where security is high. India has officially expressed condolences amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Security forces remained on high alert on Friday morning in Srinagar's Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure following the protests by Shia Muslims against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protests across India erupted against the US and Israel after the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes on February 28. On Wednesday, the Shia community held a peaceful protest in Srinagar, mourning the death of Khamenei.

Protests Across Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban. Protesters in Ramban raised slogans. "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega" (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise). They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations. In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident.

An earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

India's Diplomatic Response

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on behalf of the Government of India, expressing sympathy following the death of Khamenei. During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri conveyed India's message of sympathy to the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali.

Regional Tensions Escalate

The Iranian Embassy also lowered its flag to half-mast following the death of the country's Supreme Leader. This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day. Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)