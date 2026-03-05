In Nagpur, a woman poured hot water on her four-year-old grandson during Holi after he sprayed colors on her. A viral video captured the incident, showing the child in pain. The boy sustained burn injuries and required medical attention.

A shocking incident from Nagpur has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a woman pouring scalding hot water on her four-year-old grandson during Holi celebrations. The disturbing act reportedly occurred after the child sprayed colours on her, a common festive practice that allegedly angered the woman.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the viral footage, the elderly woman is seen reacting aggressively to the child’s playful gesture, grabbing a container and throwing hot water on him. The child can be seen crying in pain as the incident unfolds, leaving viewers horrified. Reports indicate that the boy sustained burn injuries and required medical attention following the attack.

Scroll to load tweet…

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong condemnation from users who demanded strict action against the accused. Authorities took cognisance of the incident after the clip gained traction online. Police have since initiated action and are investigating the matter, with reports suggesting that a case has been registered.

The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety and the need for awareness around anger management, especially during festive occasions. What should have been a joyful Holi celebration turned into a traumatic experience, highlighting how moments of rage can lead to severe consequences.

Also Read: Gunpowder Holi: Rajasthan village marks 400-year-old win over Mughals