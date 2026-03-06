Former Bihar Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as the new Governor of Nagaland. The appointment is part of a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and LGs by President Droupadi Murmu.

Nand Kishore Yadav Appointed Nagaland Governor

Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, who was appointed as the Nagaland Governor on Friday, said that he will work for the development of the state within Constitutional limits.

President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. "I want to thank the President of India and PM Modi for giving me an important responsibility. I will play my role in the development of Nagaland within the limits of the Constitution," Yadav told ANI.

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav?

Nand Kishore Yadav is a senior BJP leader who served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025. Representing the Patna Sahib constituency, he is a long-time BJP worker and has also held important cabinet ministerial portfolios, including Road Construction and Health in the Bihar government. He has also served as the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar. The BJP leader has also been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

Major Reshuffle of Governors, LGs

In a major reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been appointed as the new West Bengal Governor, succeeding CV Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier on Thursday. Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Ladakh LG, while former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new LG in the national capital.

In other key changes, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Ladakh LG, has been appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)