UP constable bleeds to death after Chinese Manjha slashes throat while riding bike

A police constable riding a motorcycle died after a Chinese Manjha entangled and slashed his throat in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 6:56 PM IST

A police constable riding a motorcycle died after a Chinese Manjha entangled and slashed his throat in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shahrukh Hasan.

According to reports, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Kumar Sagar said, Shahrukh Hasan was admitted to government hospital in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment. 

Sagar said that even after the ban on Chinese manjha, it is being sold secretly. A team has been formed and campaign has been launched against such sellers.

