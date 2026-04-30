A German tourist's holiday in Egypt ended in tragedy. During a hotel show, a snake charmer let a cobra crawl into the man's pants, and it bit him, leading to his death.

A German tourist's family holiday in Egypt took a tragic turn after he died from a snake bite during a show. The shocking incident happened at a hotel in Hurghada, a popular Red Sea resort town.

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The 57-year-old man was watching a snake-charming performance as part of the hotel's entertainment program. During the show, the snake charmer was putting two snakes, believed to be cobras, around the necks of audience members. Things went horribly wrong when the charmer let one of the snakes crawl into the German tourist's trousers. That's when the snake bit him on the leg.

Right after the bite, he started showing signs of poisoning. He had trouble breathing and felt other physical discomfort. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he couldn't be saved. They even tried giving him artificial respiration on the way, but it was too late. He passed away before reaching the hospital.

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Now, German police and prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are waiting for the toxicology report to understand how badly the venom affected his body. This tragic death has sparked a serious conversation about tourist safety and the ethics of using wild animals for entertainment.