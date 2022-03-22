UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

UP Board also issued a toll-free number for the students appearing for UP Board high school and intermediate examination.

To smooth and swift transport for the Uttar Pradesh Board students in the exam season to begin from March 24, the state government had ordered the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to operate special examination buses before and after the exams across the state, stated the state education department officials in the know about it.

The officials added that the instructions were given during a video conference organised to review the UP Board examination preparations by the state chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. The state government has also ordered to ensure the smooth and swift arrangement for commuting students to the examination centres during the Board exams.

To ensure that students wishing to use the services do not encounter any difficulties, the state government has directed officials to inform transport corporation personnel and those working in the public transportation system of the government decision.

The officials of the secondary education department were to ensure the helpline numbers, Twitter handles, Facebook pages and dedicated e-mail IDs be pictured outside each examination centre for assistance or placing complaints related to the exams by the students.

UP Board also issued a toll-free number for the students appearing for UP Board high school and intermediate examination. Divyakant Shukla, UP Board secretary, stated that there are two toll-free helplines, 18001805310 and 18001805312, to remain functional from 8 AM to 8 PM to solve the queries of the examinees.

Students can resolve their queries by speaking to the subject experts over the call. Following the government officials, nearly 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 of high school and 24,11,035 of intermediate, have registered to appear in the UP Board examination 2022 at 8,373 exam centres.

Earlier this month, the UP Board timetable was released; the exams for both classes will be held in offline mode beginning March 24, 2022, and lasting until April 12, 2022.

