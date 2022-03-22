Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

    UP Board also issued a toll-free number for the students appearing for UP Board high school and intermediate examination. 

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Prayagraj, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    To smooth and swift transport for the Uttar Pradesh Board students in the exam season to begin from March 24, the state government had ordered the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to operate special examination buses before and after the exams across the state, stated the state education department officials in the know about it.  

    The officials added that the instructions were given during a video conference organised to review the UP Board examination preparations by the state chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. The state government has also ordered to ensure the smooth and swift arrangement for commuting students to the examination centres during the Board exams.

    To ensure that students wishing to use the services do not encounter any difficulties, the state government has directed officials to inform transport corporation personnel and those working in the public transportation system of the government decision.

    The officials of the secondary education department were to ensure the helpline numbers, Twitter handles, Facebook pages and dedicated e-mail IDs be pictured outside each examination centre for assistance or placing complaints related to the exams by the students.

    UP Board also issued a toll-free number for the students appearing for UP Board high school and intermediate examination. Divyakant Shukla, UP Board secretary, stated that there are two toll-free helplines, 18001805310 and 18001805312, to remain functional from 8 AM to 8 PM to solve the queries of the examinees. 

    Students can resolve their queries by speaking to the subject experts over the call. Following the government officials, nearly 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 of high school and 24,11,035 of intermediate, have registered to appear in the UP Board examination 2022 at 8,373 exam centres. 

    Earlier this month, the UP Board timetable was released; the exams for both classes will be held in offline mode beginning March 24, 2022, and lasting until April 12, 2022.

    Also Read: PHOTOS: 29 priceless antiquities back in India from 'Down Under'

    Also Read: Mulayam Singh Yadav says 2024 is the target for Samajwadi Party

    Also Read: Fact Check: No, CM Yogi Adityanath didn’t cry while watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All about faith Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2 dot 5 crore to build mega temple in Patna gcw

    All about faith: Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build mega temple in Patna

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    West Bengal 10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder

    8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

    85 point 7 per cent of farmer organisations supported now repealed laws reveals SC appointed panel gcw

    85.7% of farmer organisations supported now-repealed laws, reveals SC-appointed panel

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - 5 Gujarat Titans GT players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya to Rashid Khan - 5 Gujarat Titans players to watch

    RRR Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli in Kolkata, posed in front of Howrah Bridge RCB

    RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli in Kolkata; pose in front of Howrah Bridge

    Did Salman Khan suffer 'suicide disease'? Actor once suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia' RCB

    Did Salman Khan suffer 'suicide disease'? Actor once suffered from 'Trigeminal Neuralgia'

    OnePlus planning to launch Nord smartwatch soon in India - ADT

    OnePlus planning to launch Nord smartwatch soon in India

    Why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and PM's chair after no-trust vote

    3 reasons why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and will lose PM's chair

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon