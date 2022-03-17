Fact Check: No, CM Yogi Adityanath didn’t cry while watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

A video, which shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath breaking down, in what appears to be a theatre, is being shared with a claim that he cried while watching Vivek Agnihotri’s newly released film The Kashmir Files.

With the release of The Kashmir Files, a film based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the valley, social media has been abuzz with misinformation and unsubstantiated claims. A video, which shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath breaking down, in what appears to be a theatre, is being shared with a claim that he cried while watching Vivek Agnihotri’s newly released film The Kashmir Files.

The video has been shared by Twitter user @BhuvaneshKonar1. The post has garnered 11,000 views along with 487 likes and 151 retweets along with the caption ‘UP CM @myogiadityanath ji went to the cinema hall to watch “The Kashmir Files” probably could not stop himself and cried. Think how terrible and barbaric that scene must have been, which our Kashmiri Hindus themselves must have endured.’

Fact Check/ Verification

However, upon research we found that the video is from an event which was held in Gorakhpur in 2017, where CM Adityanath got emotional.

We conducted a Google reverse image search on the key-frames of the viral video to ascertain its authenticity and found a tweet from 20th October, 2017 shared by Twitter user @rose_k01 along with the caption ‘Touching Emotional Moment UP CM Yogi Adityanath couldn’t hold back his tears & cried during the program “Ek Diya Shaheedon ke naam”.

We found a longer version of the video on ABP News' YouTube channel posted on 17 October 2017. The video clip which is being shared can be seen in the news video from 0:03 mark wherein Yogi Adityanath starts to cry.

Evidently, an old video from 2017 is being shared to falsely claim that Adityanath cried while watching Agnihotri’s film.