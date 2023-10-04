Union Minister Prahlad Joshi slams Karnataka govt’s move to withdraw Hubli riots case

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi strongly criticized the state government's decision to withdraw cases against those accused in the old Hubli riots, expressing concerns about compromising national security and appeasement politics. He cited recent riots in the state and emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of Dalits. He called for a reversal of the decision and warned of potential protests if not addressed.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has strongly criticized the state government's decision to withdraw cases against the accused in the old Hubli riots. He expressed his condemnation of this action, stating that it supports elements that disrupt social order and the rule of law.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, Minister Prahlad Joshi raised concerns about the government's appeasement politics, particularly regarding cases involving social evil forces. He questioned whether the government was compromising national security by dropping these cases, emphasizing that those accused in such cases are a threat to society.



The circular issued by the ADGP Law and Order in 2023, which outlines the withdrawal of a total of 11 cases across the state, including the April 16, 2022 riot near the old Hubli police station, has drawn strong criticism. The incident involved an attack on the police and slogans being shouted while standing on a police vehicle. Minister Prahlada Joshi highlighted that such actions were deeply troubling to the people of Hubli and the entire state.



Furthermore, he pointed out that the government's approach had already manifested itself in recent riots in the state, particularly in cities like Shimoga. He referenced the attack on Dalit MLA Akhand Srinivasa Murthy in D.G. Halli and K.G. Halli, both from his own party and questioned whether the government had forgotten that these same social evil forces were responsible for provoking violence. He stressed that the safety of Dalits in the state should not be compromised.

He also called for the reversal of the government's decision to withdraw cases against anti-social forces. He warned that if this action is not reversed, there would be strong protests in the state.