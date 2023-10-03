Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt plans school timing shift in Bengaluru to curb traffic congestion

    The Karnataka Education Department plans to discuss changing school timings in response to traffic congestion. A meeting with private schools, school vehicle associations, and parents is scheduled for the 5th to explore options, aiming to reduce school hours by half an hour, but concerns about early hours impacting students have been raised.

    Karnataka govt plans school timing shift in Bengaluru to curb traffic congestion vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    The Karnataka Education Department has convened a significant meeting to address the issue of changing school timings in Silicon City. This move comes as a potential solution to the ongoing problem of school hours in the region. The department has scheduled a crucial meeting with the Association of Private Schools, the Association of School Vehicles, and parents, which will take place on the 5th at 11 a.m. under the supervision of the Commissioner in the Department of Comprehensive Education.

    This decision was prompted by a recent court directive to adjust school timings to alleviate traffic congestion. In response, the Education Department opted to engage with the private school union to find a viable solution.

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic

    Currently, most schools across the state operate classes from 8.45 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. The Education Department is exploring ways to trim this duration by half an hour. However, even before the department could finalize its decision, the Association of Private Schools voiced objections, citing concerns about the early school hours imposing a burden on students.

    Bengaluru: Govt plans to impose ‘Congestion Tax’ on motorists to ease traffic congestion

    The private school federation expressed several reservations, including the impact of early hours on children's sleep patterns, reduced time for physical activity, and potential health problems. They suggested implementing earlier school hours in major traffic areas of the city like MG Road but not necessitating an early start in outer zone roads. They emphasized the importance of maintaining the overall learning period for children.

    This action follows a Public Interest Litigation addressing worsening traffic conditions in the city, where a Division Bench, including Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit, recommended that the State Government consider adjusting the timing of educational institutions, industries, and corporate affairs. Consequently, discussions on changing school hours are now underway.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Metro engineers fix Green Line; trains to resume shortly vkp

    Bengaluru Metro engineers fix Green Line; trains to resume shortly

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway vkp

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway

    Karnataka govt clarifies carpooling ban status in Bengaluru; here's all you need to know vkp

    Karnataka govt clarifies carpooling ban status in Bengaluru; here's all you need to know

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road

    Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala vkp

    Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to be happy and satisfied in life RBA EAI

    7 ways to be happy and satisfied in life

    Delhi Police seal NewsClick office after raids in investigation AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi Police seal NewsClick office after raids in investigation

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting rkn

    Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Thalaivar 170' shooting

    31 deaths in 48 hours: MP makes Maharashtra hospital dean to clean filthy toilet amidst tragedy - WATCH snt

    31 deaths in 48 hours: MP makes Maharashtra hospital dean clean filthy toilet amidst tragedy - WATCH

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar lands in controversy over letter seeking closure of Hubli riot case vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar lands in controversy over letter seeking closure of Hubli riot case

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon