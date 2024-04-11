'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

PM Modi slammed the Congress party for its stance on religious matters, accusing it of questioning the existence of Lord Ram and threatening to undermine Hindu beliefs. He urged the people of Uttarakhand to rebuke the Congress by voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 11) asserted that India's enemies earlier took advantage of weak governance, allowing terrorism to flourish in the country. However, he stressed that under the current administration, terrorists are being eliminated within their own territory.

Speaking at a rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, PM Modi highlighted the transformative impact of a strong government on national security and said, "Whenever there has been a weak and unstable government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage of it and terrorism has flourished in India. Today, there is a strong government in India, hence terrorists are being eliminated inside their homes."

Highlighting the government's infrastructure initiatives, PM Modi highlighted the development of rail, road, and air connectivity in Uttarakhand. He cited projects such as the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line and efforts to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun. Additionally, he noted advancements in border village development and improved accessibility to pilgrimage sites like Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

Echoing the sentiment of stability under his leadership, PM Modi referenced the widespread support for his government across the country. He recounted the chants of "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" (Modi government once again) heard during his recent visits to Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.