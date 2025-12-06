- Home
Is severe winter hitting Kolkata right at the start of December? The Alipore weather office website suggests so. Because today is the coldest day of the season. Kolkata's temperature has suddenly dropped by 3 degrees Celsius.
Winter is here!
Is severe winter here in Kolkata? The Alipore weather office says so. Today is the season's coldest day, with the temperature dropping by 3 degrees Celsius. No major changes are expected soon.
Temperature drop in Kolkata
The Alipore weather office reports that Kolkata's minimum temperature fell from 17°C on Friday to 14.5°C on Saturday. This is 2.1 degrees below normal, signaling a severe winter ahead.
No obstacle for winter!
The Alipore weather office forecasts no low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal, allowing northerly winds. Winter is expected to intensify in North and South Bengal districts soon.
More cold
The Alipore weather office predicts night temperatures could drop by another two degrees. North Bengal's temperature will be stable. The weather will remain dry, with no rain expected.
Fog will increase
The Alipore weather office predicts increased fog in North and South Bengal. Fog alerts are issued for Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, and more.
Forecast for more cold
This season, West Bengal and other states expect colder weather. The WMO predicts a severe winter in North India due to La Niña, which will also impact Bengal.
