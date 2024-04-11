PM Modi to expand Indian digital payments in US to help students, tourists

Additionally, PM Modi addressed the pressing need for peaceful relations between India and China, calling for urgent dialogue to resolve ongoing border tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the expansion of India's digital payments system to the United States, stressing the benefits it would offer to the vast Indian diaspora, tourists, and students. PM Modi's remarks, published on Wednesday, highlighted his vision for leveraging India's technological advancements to enhance global connectivity and financial inclusion.

Additionally, PM Modi addressed the pressing need for peaceful relations between India and China, calling for urgent dialogue to resolve ongoing border tensions. Highlighting the strategic importance of stable ties between the two populous nations, PM Modi stressed their significance not only for the region but also for global peace and security.

The interview with Newsweek delved into the longstanding military standoff between India and China along their shared border, with PM Modi reaffirming India's commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity while advocating for diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.

During the conversation, PM Modi extended a cordial invitation to the Newsweek team, encouraging them to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the ground realities and the transformative developments unfolding in the region.

PM Modi also shed light on the enthusiasm among Kashmiri youth for sporting events, portraying sports as a pivotal avenue for personal and professional growth. He hailed the growing recognition of sports as a viable career choice, signaling a positive trend in the region's socio-economic landscape.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the strides made in gender equality, particularly in empowering Kashmiri women. He noted the significance of recent legislative reforms that grant women equal rights in property inheritance and transfer, regardless of their marital status or residency—a significant milestone towards fostering inclusivity and gender parity.