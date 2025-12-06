Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed shock over the EOW notice in the National Herald case, calling it unnecessary since the ED has already filed a chargesheet. He alleged harassment and an attempt to target Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his shock at the notice issued by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding the National Herald case on Saturday. He stated that the situation was unexpected for him, especially since he had already provided all the necessary details to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and had served the notice on them. The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister further stated that once the Enforcement Directorate had already filed a chargesheet, there was no need for the police to register a separate case. Additionally, Shivakumar said he would take up the matter and fight it in court.

"It is very shocking to me. I had given all the details to the ED. ED had also summoned my brother and me. We had given all the notice. There is nothing wrong. It is our institution. We, as congressmen, have also supported the institution... There is nothing like hide and seek. Everything is in black and white. I don't know why, even after the ED also filed a charge sheet, there was no need for the police to register a case. We will take up this case and fight it in the court of law," Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar Alleges Harassment

DK Shivakumar further alleged harassment in the National Herald case investigation and claimed that attempts were being made to allegedly create confusion just to target Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and their supporters. "This is harassment... It is our money. We can give to anyone who may like it when we pay taxes. There is nothing involved. Already, the PMLA case is over... They have already filed the charge sheet, so what more can they do? Just to harass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and all the supporters, they are trying to create confusion..." added Shivakumar.

Details of EOW Notice

Earlier, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, directing him to furnish financial and transactional details. The notice, dated November 29, requires him to submit the requested documents and information to the EOW office by December 19. Additionally, investigators have also sought complete details regarding his personal background and association with the Congress party.

"On whose instance/instructions were you or your associated entities made above said payments in the name of donation? Were you knowledgeable about the end use of the funds, which were transferred to M/s Young Indian (YI)? If yes, provide the complete details, " reads the notice. The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). (ANI)