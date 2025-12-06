The Indian Army has unveiled the indigenous “SapperScout RP 2.0” multi-utility unmanned ground vehicle, developed by Major Rajprasad RS. The advanced UGV supports mine detection, surveillance, logistics, strengthening India’s Aatmanirbharta mission.

New Delhi: In a significant boost to the Indian Army’s Manned–Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capabilities alongside conventional battlefield elements, Major Rajprasad RS of the 7 Engineer Regiment has developed the “SapperScout RP 2.0” multi-utility unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

The innovation is being hailed as a path-breaking milestone in the government’s Aatmanirbharta initiative within the defence sector.

The innovation, “SapperScout RP 2.0” multi-utility UGV was showcased at the recently held Innoyodha Annual Innovation Competition in New Delhi. For Major Rajprasad RS, this was the 12th innovation, of which four are already inducted in the Army in the last two years.

Let’s know in detail about Major Rajprasad’s ‘Sapperscout 2.0 UGV’

This is the first in-house UGV developed in India for multi-utility role including capabilities like mine detection, payload carriage, recce & surveillance, vehicle-based mine scattering, and casualty evacuation.

‘Sapperscout 2.0 UGV’ is also meant to provide modularity to configure the UGV for mounting multiple payloads like weapons, C-UAS System among others.

An all-terrain platform, the UGV is a 6-wheeled independent driven with articulated suspension and also having environmental sensing and obstacle detection capabilities.

As per an official, the Sapperscout RP 2.0 UGV would be a game changer in an era of multi-domain as well as mosaic warfare. It can also operate in deserts and high-altitude areas.

“The Sapperscout UGV will be a potent force multiplier in remotely engaging targets, flank protection, recce & surveillance, ammunition and fuel replenishment, establishment of C-UAS Grid, enabling logistic support for all arms.”

In the pursuit of steering Innovations to Induction, the Sapperscout UGV is also expected to be soon absorbed by the Indian Army, the official added.

Previously, other innovations ‘Vidyut Rakshak- an IoT enabled Generator monitoring protection and control system’ and ‘Agniastra – Muli Target portable detonation system’ developed by Major Rajprasad were inducted into the Indian Army.