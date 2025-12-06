A Delhi court has listed for consideration on January 24 the supplementary charge sheet filed against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. The ED formally named Vadra as an accused in the case linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Court to Consider Charge Sheet Against Vadra

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday listed the supplementary charge sheet filed against Robert Vadra for consideration on January 24. This supplementary charge sheet has been filed in a money laundering case linked with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for consideration on January 24. The court has also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a consolidated list of documents as a fresh supplementary charge sheet.

ED Investigation and Accusations

The Enforcement Directorate last month filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused.

Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case by the Delhi Court in 2019. During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, along with Advocate Mohd. Faizan for ED.

According to reports, Vadra's role has come under scrutiny as part of the larger investigation into Bhandari, who is alleged to have facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefited through dealings. Vadra had appeared before the agency in July this year, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The businessman is under ED investigation in three separate money laundering cases, two of which relate to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency has been probing whether funds generated through these deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari.

Fugitive Status of Sanjay Bhandari

Sanjay Bhandari, considered a known to Vadra, fled to London in 2016 shortly after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches at his premises in Delhi. He was recently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by a Delhi trial court. However, Bhandari challenged the order before the Delhi High Court.

In August, the High Court reserved its verdict on his plea contesting the trial court's decision under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. (ANI)

