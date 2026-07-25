A Ukrainian content creator has gone viral after sharing her heartfelt experience of attending an Indian housewarming ceremony, saying it completely transformed her understanding of what the celebration truly means.

A Ukrainian content creator has gone viral after sharing her heartfelt experience of attending an Indian housewarming ceremony, saying it completely transformed her understanding of what the celebration truly means. Sandra On, who recently moved to India, took to Instagram to compare housewarming traditions in India and Europe, admitting she had always assumed they were "basically the same everywhere." But witnessing an Indian griha pravesh ceremony left her deeply impressed by the way spirituality, gratitude and family take centre stage before the festivities even begin.

"I thought housewarming parties were basically the same everywhere. You buy a new apartment. Invite your family and friends. Eat, celebrate, show everyone around. Then I went to one in India. And wow, a completely different world," said On.

She pointed out that unlike Europe, where housewarming gatherings usually begin in the evening, Indian celebrations often start before sunrise.

"First of all, it starts at 6 am not 6 pm. 6 in the morning. Before anyone even thinks about breakfast, everyone gathers for prayers. The entire focus is on blessing the home first," On said.

She further explained that the family first invites Hindu priests to perform sacred rituals before any celebrations begin.

"The family invites Hindu priests to perform a puja and pray for protection, prosperity, peace, and happiness in their new home. Only after the prayers comes breakfast."

According to On, the atmosphere gradually shifts from religious rituals to a more familiar social gathering only later in the day.

"Then everyone comes back for more rituals, devotional music, and chanting together. After that, lunch. Only then does it slowly turn into what I'd call a 'housewarming party,'" she said.

Drawing a comparison with Europe, she noted that the priorities are almost reversed.

"Back in Europe, it's almost the opposite. You usually invite people over in the evening. Everyone eats first. Chats. Looks around the apartment. Maybe opens a bottle of wine. And that's pretty much it."

While she was raised in Europe, On said the Indian approach resonated with her because it places gratitude above celebration.

"What surprised me the most wasn't the rituals. It was the priorities. In India, the celebration starts with gratitude. The house isn't just a new apartment. It's a place where a family is about to build their life. And honestly, even though I grew up in Europe, I found that really beautiful."

Social media users shared how housewarming ceremonies hold deep religious and cultural significance across different parts of India.

"This is because we Indians (Hindus) believe that it is the blessings of God that we were able to get our house," one user wrote.

Another commented: "It smells divine after the housewarming pujas. The agarbattis, melting ghee in havan."

A third user wrote, "It is a very big ritual in South India and more religious and a lot of rituals are performed, like milk boiling in a new brass pot, Homa, Vastu puja followed by Satyanarayana vratham, and in some homes like ours (South Indian Banias) we do Srinivasa and Padmavathi kalyanam as well. It usually starts around 4 am, and those who perform puja would not touch food till all the rituals are performed."