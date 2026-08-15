AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called PM Modi 'under-confident and shaky' after his I-Day speech. Opposition leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Sule also criticized the PM, calling his pitch for women's reservation 'dishonest' and hypocritical.

'Under-confident, shaky PM': Kejriwal's jibe at Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a dig at PM Narendra Modi, calling him an "under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister".

Kejriwal shared a video excerpt from PM Modi's speech at Red Fort today on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, in which the PM pointed out the progress made in the bioeconomy sector since 2014. In the video shared by Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking about the progress made in India's bioeconomy sector. Kejriwal shared this part of the video to allege that the Prime Minister's demeanour was "under-confident, nervous and shaky" during his speech.

Opposition slams PM's 'dishonest pitch' for women's quota

Meanwhile, amid appeals by the PM to all political parties for women quota in state assemblies and Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said that PM Modi's Independence Day address was a "dishonest pitch" for women's reservation, while remembering that the Women's reservation bill, 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was unanimously passed in September 2023 but it was the Centre's "double faced hypocrisy" which did not let it come into effect in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections itself.

"The PM made a dishonest pitch for women's reservation in his address at the Red Fort today. He should know that the Parliament unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023 - but it was the double-faced hypocrisy of the Modi Government that made sure it won't come into effect from the 2024 elections itself. The Adhiniyam was only notified hastily and silently late in the evening on April 16, 2026," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X. The Congress leader said that the idea for women's reservation was introduced in 1993 itself under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also clarified that the opposition voted in favour of the women's reservation bill in 2023, which led to its passage in both houses of Parliament. "The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. We have already passed it: With one voice, one vote, together. This bill was passed in both Houses simultaneously," Sule told reporters in Mumbai. (ANI)