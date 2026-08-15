Ramanathapuram marked the 80th Independence Day with Collector Ma. Sivaguru Prabhakaran hoisting the flag. He honoured martyrs' heirs, released peace doves, and appreciated 566 government officials for their service to the district.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday, with District Collector Ma. Sivaguru Prabhakaran hoisted the national flag at the Police Armed Forces Ground.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the Collector paid tribute to the nation and released peace doves symbolising national unity, peace and harmony.

As part of the celebrations, the Collector honoured the heirs of freedom struggle martyrs by presenting them with golden robes, recognising the sacrifices made by their families during India's struggle for Independence.

The Collector subsequently received the police parade, with police personnel taking part in the ceremonial proceedings at the Police Armed Forces Ground.

The Independence Day programme also recognised the contribution of government personnel who have served the district. A total of 566 officers and officials were presented with certificates of appreciation for their service and contribution to the district. The recipients included 79 police personnel and 487 officials from various government departments.

The event also included the distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries, underlining the government's focus on extending welfare measures to citizens on the occasion of Independence Day.

Celebrations Across India

The celebrations in Ramanathapuram were part of nationwide programmes marking India's 80th Independence Day, with political leaders, chief ministers, ministers and government officials hoisting the Tricolour at various locations across the country. In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hoisted the Tricolour in Amreli, while Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hoisted the national flag in Vadodara. In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the Tricolour at Government College in Hansi. In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur, while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the Tricolour in Bhubaneswar. In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the National Flag at the Veterinary College in Guwahati.

Across states, the ceremonies were marked by patriotic programmes, participation of government officials, police personnel, students and members of the public. In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also participated in the Independence Day celebrations and highlighted the role of the youth in taking forward the vision of a developed India.

PM Modi leads celebrations at Red Fort

At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where he hoisted the National Flag and addressed the nation. The flag hoisting was accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns. The Prime Minister also interacted with schoolchildren after his address, as children gathered around him following the conclusion of his speech.

The celebrations across the country highlighted the sacrifices of freedom fighters while also focusing on national development, unity and the responsibilities of citizens and the younger generation in building a developed India. In Ramanathapuram, the ceremony similarly combined remembrance of the freedom struggle with recognition of public service, welfare initiatives and a message of national unity. The participation of the heirs of freedom fighters, police personnel, government officials and welfare beneficiaries added significance to the district-level celebrations. (ANI)