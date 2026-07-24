Known for his viral travel content across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, American travel creator Tony Klor recently visited the steel city for the first time—and left with an admiration he never expected.

India boasts every kind of landscape imaginable, from buzzing metropolitan cities and tranquil beaches to towering mountains, sprawling deserts and dense forests. One of them is Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which has now won over American travel creator Tony Klor. Known for his viral travel content across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Klor recently visited the steel city for the first time—and left with an admiration he never expected.

Sharing a colourful video documenting his journey, the American vlogger revealed that Jamshedpur was never on his India bucket list but quickly became one of his favourite places in the country.

"Jamshedpur wasn't on my India bucket list. Now it's one of those places I'll be telling my kids about. Appreciate all the warmth, kindness, and unexpected beauty. Steel city baby," he wrote.

The video follows Tony as he explores some of Jamshedpur's iconic landmarks while marvelling at its spotless streets, abundant greenery and thoughtfully planned infrastructure. Opening the clip, he describes the city as "uniquely unique," explaining that, unlike most Indian cities, Jamshedpur does not have a conventional municipal corporation and is instead managed through Tata Steel's civic administration.

Referring to it as the "Pittsburgh of India," Tony also spotlighted the city's rich sporting legacy, noting that several Indian Olympians hail from Jamshedpur. His itinerary featured Golpahari Temple, Jubilee Park, Sakchi Market, Dimna Lake and Domuhani, with the creator repeatedly praising the city's immaculate public spaces, lush landscapes and solar-powered infrastructure.

Tony also took aim at long-held misconceptions about Jharkhand, insisting the state is far more breathtaking than many people believe. Looking back on his visit, he admitted that nobody had recommended Jamshedpur before his trip but said he was delighted to have discovered what he called an underrated gem. He also admired the city's calm atmosphere and picturesque surroundings.

The video has resonated widely on social media, with residents and viewers celebrating his glowing review. One user commented, "Happiest to see you here in our cleanest and most beautiful city! Proud Jamshedpurian." Another wrote, "Thank you for visiting Jamshedpur Jharkhand."

A third user said, "City so cute, you almost covered everything in a day!" while another joked, "Dude is now gonna explore every possible city in Jharkhand."