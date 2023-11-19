Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UFO sighted in Manipur? Imphal airport on high alert after unidentified object spotted

    Three flights at Imphal airport were grounded on the tarmac for more than three hours, and two incoming flights were diverted to Kolkata after air traffic controllers reported an unidentified flying object near the runway.

    UFO sighted in Manipur? Imphal airport on high alert after unidentified object spotted snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport experienced a four-hour shutdown on Sunday afternoon due to a high alert triggered by the sighting of a high-altitude unidentified object over the airport. The object was spotted by CISF personnel and the air traffic control (ATC), prompting the suspension of operations around 2:30 pm and left approximately 500 passengers from three outbound flights stranded.

    Three flights scheduled to depart from Imphal to Agartala, Guwahati, and Kolkata around 3 pm were halted until 6 pm. Additionally, a flight from Delhi to Imphal was diverted to Kolkata. Another flight from Guwahati to Imphal, initially suspended, later departed at 6:50 pm.

    Also read: 'Earth's annihilation a certainty': Elon Musk's urges multiplanetary future amid alien enigma (WATCH)

    Following the sighting, airport authorities promptly closed the "controlled airspace" in Imphal, halting all flight operations. Operations resumed at 5:30 pm.

    The identity of the object remains unclear, but reports suggest that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are collaboratively investigating the matter.

    Meanwhile, an NDTV report stated that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) transferred control of the airspace to the IAF. Subsequently, the IAF provided clearance to reopen the airspace for commercial flight operations. 

    Imphal airport director Chipemmi Keishing confirmed the unidentified object's sighting in a statement. Keishing mentioned that all three flights eventually took off once the "competent authority" provided security clearance.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Vitamin supplements anti depressants dryfruits and more given to workers gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Vitamin supplements, anti-depressants, dryfruits and more given to workers

    Maldives pro-China shift: Experts decode the implications of requesting Indian military withdrawal snt

    Maldives' pro-China shift: Experts decode the implications of requesting Indian military withdrawal

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that' AJR

    ICC World Cup final: BJP extends support to Team India, Congress quips 'True that'

    ICC World Cup final: Thane resident orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest India's victory AJR

    ICC World Cup final: Thane resident orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest India's victory

    Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH) snt

    Security breach at World Cup final: Pitch invader sporting 'Free Palestine' message hugs Virat Kohli (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami strike early as India tightens grip on Australia in World Cup Final osf

    Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami strike early as India tightens grip on Australia in World Cup Final

    Spotted Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal; celebs raise the style bar SHG

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal; celebs raise the style bar

    cricket Harsh Goenka's viral post on WC Final: Wealthy Indians evade ticket costs osf

    Harsh Goenka's viral post on WC Final: Wealthy Indians evade ticket costs

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Vitamin supplements anti depressants dryfruits and more given to workers gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Vitamin supplements, anti-depressants, dryfruits and more given to workers

    Maldives pro-China shift: Experts decode the implications of requesting Indian military withdrawal snt

    Maldives' pro-China shift: Experts decode the implications of requesting Indian military withdrawal

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon