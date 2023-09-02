Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated'

Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin's remarks have ignited a debate about religious tolerance and freedom of expression. While some argue that his comments reflect a need for a more inclusive and progressive society, others view them as controversial and divisive.

In a recent statement that has stirred controversy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister in Tamil Nadu's DMK government and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, made a striking analogy during a conference addressing Sanatana Dharma. He equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, emphasizing that it should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

During the conference, Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his gratitude to the organizers for providing him with the platform to discuss the eradication of Sanatana Dharma, rather than simply opposing it. He commended the choice of the conference's title, "Eradicate Sanatana Dharma," highlighting the need for a proactive approach.

Balasore train accident: CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials; check details

Drawing parallels with diseases that require eradication rather than opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin mentioned mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, and even the recent COVID-19 wave. He stated that Sanatanam, derived from Sanskrit, denotes permanence and resistance to change, which he believes contradicts principles of equality and social justice.

Addressing the gathering, Udayanidhi Stalin said, "I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma.' There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can't merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradicating and not opposing Sanatanam should be our first task."

"What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam has come from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is against equality and social justice. The meaning of Sanatanam is nothing but 'permanence', something which cannot be changed. Nobody can question. This is the meaning of Sanatanam," he added.

Rajasthan CM meets Pratapgarh woman who was paraded naked, offers govt job and Rs 10 lakh FD for support

The Tamil Nadu minister's remarks have ignited a debate about religious tolerance and freedom of expression. While some argue that his comments reflect a need for a more inclusive and progressive society, others view them as controversial and divisive.

The discussion surrounding this issue underscores the importance of open dialogue and respectful exchange of ideas in a diverse and pluralistic society, where differing viewpoints are valued and considered in the context of democratic principles.