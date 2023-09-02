Balasore train accident: CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials; check details

In July this year, a special court had remanded the accused railway officials to judicial custody after their CBI remand period ended. The court had subsequently granted a four-day extension to their remand period at the request of the investigating agency.

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against three railway officials who were previously arrested in connection with the Balasore train accident case that occurred on June 2. The charge sheet includes allegations of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

The three railway officials, Senior Section Engineer (Signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar, were arrested by the CBI on July 7 during its investigation into the accident involving three trains, which resulted in the tragic loss of 296 lives and injuries to over 1,200 individuals.

Rajasthan CM meets Pratapgarh woman who was paraded naked, offers govt job and Rs 10 lakh FD for support

Previously, in July, a special court had remanded the accused railway officials to judicial custody after their CBI remand period ended. The court had subsequently granted a four-day extension to their remand period at the request of the investigating agency.

The CBI, in its charge sheet presented before a Special CBI court in Bhubaneswar, has leveled multiple charges against the accused railway officials, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Railways Act. These charges encompass IPC Section 304 part II, Section 34 combined with 201 (related to common cause and destruction of evidence), as well as Section 153 of the Railways Act.

According to the CBI's allegations, Arun Kumar Mahanta, the Senior Section Engineer (Signal), performed repair work at level crossing gate number 94 near Bahanaga Bazar station, utilizing the circuit diagram meant for LC gate no. 79, which deviated from the authorized plans and guidelines.

Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Amit Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against Bhupesh Baghel govt; check details

The accused individuals held the responsibility of ensuring that testing, overhauling, and modifications to the existing signal and interlocking installations complied with the approved plan and instructions. However, they are alleged to have failed in fulfilling this duty.

Consequently, the three accused individuals are facing charges under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), along with Section 153 of the Railways Act.

The tragic incident on June 2 resulted in a devastating loss, with 293 lives lost and over 1,200 individuals sustaining injuries. This calamity unfolded when the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. Additionally, some of the derailed coaches from the Coromandel Express collided with the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express, exacerbating the scale of the tragedy.