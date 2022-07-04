Udaipur, Amravati killings: NIA chief meets HM Amit Shah; briefs about probe

NIA chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations in the killings of two persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amaravati.

On Monday, the head of the anti-terror investigation agency NIA met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have briefed him on the status of the ongoing investigations into the murders of two people in the cities of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and Amravati, Maharashtra, according to officials. The home ministry turned over both cases to the NIA.

Dinkar Gupta, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, allegedly briefed the home minister about the investigations into the two incidents during a 40-minute meeting they had in his North Block office.

The fatal stabbing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati and the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur were allegedly carried out by individuals seeking "revenge" against the victims for standing by the since-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma following her controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

Curfew was relaxed for 12 hours in Udaipur on Monday as the situation in the Rajasthan city remained peaceful. Mobile internet services were also restored after remaining suspended for days.

Up to five suspects were detained in connection with the murder of Lal, and the NIA today requested custody of four of the seven suspects in the Kolhe case. While Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21, Lal was slain on June 28 by two men who were also filming the crime.

Amravati Police stumbled upon the links between the social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma and the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe during the investigation and didn't suppress the case as alleged, police commissioner Arti Singh said. She also said that police didn't disclose the information earlier given the "very sensitive" nature of the murder case and to avoid any untoward incident.

Addressing a press conference in Amravati, Singh said seven accused, including the mastermind of the June 21 murder, were arrested by the police while the search is on for one more person, identified as Shamim.

