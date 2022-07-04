Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur, Amravati killings: NIA chief meets HM Amit Shah; briefs about probe

    NIA chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations in the killings of two persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amaravati.

    Udaipur Amravati killings NIA chief meets HM Amit Shah; briefs about probe snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

    On Monday, the head of the anti-terror investigation agency NIA met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have briefed him on the status of the ongoing investigations into the murders of two people in the cities of Udaipur, Rajasthan, and Amravati, Maharashtra, according to officials. The home ministry turned over both cases to the NIA.

    Dinkar Gupta, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, allegedly briefed the home minister about the investigations into the two incidents during a 40-minute meeting they had in his North Block office.

    Also read: Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    The fatal stabbing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati and the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur were allegedly carried out by individuals seeking "revenge" against the victims for standing by the since-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma following her controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

    Curfew was relaxed for 12 hours in Udaipur on Monday as the situation in the Rajasthan city remained peaceful. Mobile internet services were also restored after remaining suspended for days.

    Up to five suspects were detained in connection with the murder of Lal, and the NIA today requested custody of four of the seven suspects in the Kolhe case. While Kolhe was murdered in Amravati on June 21, Lal was slain on June 28 by two men who were also filming the crime.

    Also read: Before Udaipur, a murder in Amravati over post backing Nupur Sharma?

    Amravati Police stumbled upon the links between the social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma and the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe during the investigation and didn't suppress the case as alleged, police commissioner Arti Singh said. She also said that police didn't disclose the information earlier given the "very sensitive" nature of the murder case and to avoid any untoward incident.

    Addressing a press conference in Amravati, Singh said seven accused, including the mastermind of the June 21 murder, were arrested by the police while the search is on for one more person, identified as Shamim.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu as independent country? Don't push us DMK A Raja warns PM, HM

    Independent Tamil Nadu? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    Hotels restaurants barred from levying service charge here's all you need to know snt

    Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge; here's all you need to know

    Leopard strays into a residential area in Mumbai's Aarey colony: here's what happened next - gps

    Leopard strays into a residential area in Mumbai’s Aarey colony: here’s what happened next

    Uttar Pradesh cop rescues older man trapped in the swamp: Netizens praised the brave act - gps

    Uttar Pradesh cop rescues older man trapped in the swamp: Netizens praised the brave act

    Recent Stories

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free-krn

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free

    International Bikini Day 2022 History Significance Date Interesting Facts drb

    International Bikini Day 2022: History, significance, facts that one must know about this swimwear

    Kaali poster controversy: Indian mission in Canada wants it taken off Toronto exhibition snt

    Kaali poster controversy: Indian mission in Canada wants it taken off Toronto exhibition

    Controversial Kaali poster 5 films series posters that hurt religious sentiments drb

    Controversial 'Kaali' poster: 5 films, series, posters that hurt religious sentiments

    Soldier daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

    Soldier's daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon