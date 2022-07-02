Before Udaipur, a murder in Amravati over post backing Nupur Sharma?

The police suspect that Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was killed on June 21 for having allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad stoked nationwide protests. The Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of the case to the National Investigation Agency.

A week before Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor was hacked to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur, a 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra allegedly over a post shared in favour of BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The Union Home Ministry has handed over the investigation of the case to the National Investigation Agency. The agency will probe whether there was a conspiracy behind the killing and whether there was an involvement of organisations and international linkages.

The police suspect that Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was killed on June 21 for having allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad stoked nationwide protests. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Kanhaiya was hacked to death with a cleaver at his shop. His killers posted videos online taking responsibility for the crime and claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.



Police in Amravati are trying to track down the prime accused, Irfan Khan who runs a non-profit organisation.

Amravati Commissioner of Police Dr Aarti Singh informed that Kolhe, who ran a medical store in Amravati city, had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments.

Police personnel in the City Kotwali police station said that the Chemist mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers.

According to the police, Irfan hatched a conspiracy to kill Kolhe and roped in five more people for it. He promised to pay Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, he said.

On June 21, between 10 pm and 10.30 pm, Kolhe was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket (27) and his wife Vaishnavi were returning with him in another vehicle.

When they reached Mahila College gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth got off the bike and stabbed Kolhe on his neck and then fled from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on Saket's complaint, an FIR was registered and five persons were identified as Abdul Thoufique (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Muddsir Ahmad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25) and Atib Rashid (22) -- all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers. The murder weapon has been seized by the police. CCTV footage has captured the sequence of events.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet.