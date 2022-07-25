Uber driver's honest conversation with Delhi woman during rains goes viral; read here

A quirky exchange between a Delhi woman and an Uber driver went viral on Sunday after she shared a screenshot of the uncommon exchange on the ridesharing app.

Nothing can match the quick conversation you have with your Uber driver regarding where the pickup and dropoff points are. Until you get past queries like "Kahan Jana hai?" and "Payment cash hai na?," there is a Schrodinger's cat-like duality of possibilities.

But who wouldn't value a little honesty, confidence, or clarity about whether you're ride is getting cancelled or not.

As per the Twitter post, Ria Kasliwal had booked a cab on July 20 while it was raining in Delhi.

She wrote, "So this happened yesterday as it rained in Delhi! Lol." Following her screenshot, Ria said she needed to go to Green Park. The Uber driver on the other end replied to her, "Is mausam mein?"

She asked, "Aap aarhe hai na?," wondering what to reply to her question, the driver wrote, "Kya karu?"

The dialogue continued; as Ria decided to ask him for the final confirmation, she said, "Aarhe hai kya sir?" and the epic and honest, "Mann nahi karta," reply from the hopelessly tired Uber driver pinged on her screen.

The wild tweet received thousands of likes and hilarious reactions from people in disbelief.

It's the most recent in a long line of viral conversations from the cab aggregator app.

Previously, another honest Uber driver made headlines for his scrupulosity when he said, "Aaunga hundred per cent, ek paratha khake aa raha hoon." "Aadha bacha (hai)."

