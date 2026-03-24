Thrissur police arrested 30-year-old Sreelakshmi, a gym and salon worker, for selling hashish oil. They seized 2.27 kg of the drug, ₹90,500 cash, and packaging materials; investigation into suppliers continues.

THRISSUR: The Thrissur Rural Police have arrested a woman who was allegedly selling drugs under the cover of working at a gym and a beauty salon in Valapad, Triprayar. The arrested woman is 30-year-old Sreelakshmi, a resident of Thanniyam in Peringottukara. She was working as an employee at a gym in Triprayar.

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Police seized a massive 2.270 kilograms of hashish oil from her. They also found ₹90,500 in cash, believed to be from drug sales, and 50 empty plastic bottles used for packaging the oil in smaller quantities. A joint team of the DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) and Valapad police, led by the Thrissur Rural District Police Chief, arrested her from a rented house near Karayamuttam Society.

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How did the police catch her?

The operation began after District Police Chief B. Krishnakumar IPS got a solid tip-off about rising drug use among students in the coastal areas. Following this, the police started monitoring students near schools, which eventually led them to the source of the drugs. Sreelakshmi was apparently very careful to avoid police and excise department checks. She allegedly sold drugs only to a circle of trusted customers. Police say they have received crucial information about the person who supplied the drugs to her. They are now investigating if more people are involved in this racket.

The entire operation was carried out under the leadership of Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B. Krishnakumar IPS. The team that made the arrest included Narcotic Cell DySP Abdul Salam, Vadanappally ISHO Mathew, Valapad SI Abin, DANSAF SIs C.R. Pradeep and Shine, ASI Liju Iyyani, SCPO Biju, and CPOs Nishanth and Surjith Sagar. Officers from the Valapad station, including SI Unni, Siyad, Sainudheen, and CPO Shaleena, were also part of the team. The Valapad police have stated that further legal action is underway.

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