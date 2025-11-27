Kerala police handed a sexual harassment complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the Crime Branch. A woman submitted a formal complaint with evidence directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reviving a stalled probe.

Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation

Kerala police chief, Ravada Chandrasekhar, on Thursday informed that a sexual harassment complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been handed over to Crime Branch Chief H Venkitesh for further investigation.

A woman submitted a sexual assault complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging sexual harassment against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

On Monday evening, the survivor submitted a formal complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reportedly including chat messages, voice recordings, and other evidence supporting her accusation, the CMO added.

Congress Suspends MLA Amid Allegations

Meanwhile, Mamkootathil was earlier suspended from the Congress after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, prompting the party to remove him from its primary membership.

Mamkootathil Responds, Claims Innocence

Speaking to the reporters in Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil on Monday said, "...I have been fully cooperating with that investigation in every possible way, and the probe is progressing. Once the investigation reaches a certain stage, I will say whatever I need to say at that point. An audio clip is being circulated in my name. If someone had asked me before releasing it, I could have clarified it. But what is the point of asking me whether it is my voice after releasing it publicly along with my photograph? From day one, I have been clear: once the investigation moves forward and reaches a certain stage, I will add whatever I need to add."

"I also have the right in this country to proceed legally, and I will exercise that right. Even today, I stand here with complete confidence that I have never violated any law of this country. As a citizen who has not committed any unlawful act, I reiterate that I have the right to move legally. The investigation is underway," he said.

Previous Probe Revived With Formal Complaint

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on an email complaint submitted by five individuals. All complainants were third parties, and the woman involved had neither come forward nor filed a complaint. The absence of her statement had stalled the investigation.

Police had traced and contacted the woman during the probe, but she was unwilling to provide a formal testimony at the time. Officials had then indicated that her statement would have enabled them to invoke serious charges and proceed with an arrest. Now with a formal complaint, the investigation is expected to take place and reveal further details. (ANI)