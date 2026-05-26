The Youth Congress workers who were assaulted by then-Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunmen are set to challenge their bail plea. The victims, AD Thomas MLA and Adv. Ajay Jewel Kuriakose, will file a petition to join the case when the gunmen's anticipatory bail application comes up for hearing.

Alappuzha: The Youth Congress workers who were beaten up by the Chief Minister's gunmen during the Navakerala Yatra in Alappuzha are now taking the fight to the court. They plan to oppose the anticipatory bail application filed by the accused gunmen.

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The victims, AD Thomas MLA and Adv. Ajay Jewel Kuriakose, will file a petition to become parties in the case. The Alappuzha District Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the bail plea of the two main accused, Anilkumar and Sandeep, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, disciplinary action against the gunmen is also expected tomorrow. Sources say that gunman Anil and escort policemen Arun, Vipin, and Sandeep might be suspended. They have already been named as accused in the case, and the police will soon submit a report to the court with the specific charges against them. There's a strong chance that the policemen could be charged with attempt to murder for illegally assaulting people who were already in the custody of the local police.

This whole incident happened back in December 2023 in Alappuzha. During then-CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Navakerala Yatra, some Youth Congress workers showed black flags in protest. That's when the gunmen, Anilkumar and Sandeep S, allegedly got out of the CM's escort vehicle and thrashed them.

Videos of the assault quickly went viral. Interestingly, the Chief Minister defended his gunmen's actions. He called it a 'rescue operation' and said they were just ensuring his security. This justification sparked a huge protest from Congress leaders. When the police initially didn't take any action, the assaulted Youth Congress leaders went straight to court. It was only after a court directive that the police finally registered a case against the gunmen.