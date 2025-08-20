The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral claim that the Central government offers Rs 5,000 per month to rural women under a false scheme. The YouTube video spreading this in PM Modi’s name is fake.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral claim circulating on social media and YouTube that suggests the central government is offering Rs 5,000 per month to women in all villages under a so-called “Village Daughter Scheme.” The claim, prominently featured in a video thumbnail on the YouTube channel “MotoTrack-d2z3w”, falsely asserts that a new nationwide welfare program has been launched to provide monthly financial support to rural women. However, PIB’s Fact Check unit has confirmed that no such scheme exists and labeled the video content as fake. “The claim made in a video thumbnail on the YouTube channel “MotoTrack-d2z3w” that the central government will give ₹5000 per month to women in all villages is fake. Send any suspicious pictures, videos, or messages related to the central government to PIB Fact Check. We will provide you with accurate information,” a social media post read.



