A murder accused, Mandar Maruti Kiwale, was brutally attacked with a machete and shot dead outside a Pune court. The shocking daytime assault occurred just four days after his release from prison.

A murder accused was attacked with a machete and then shot dead while he was appearing for legal proceedings at a Pune court this afternoon. The man, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, was seen lying on a footpath with one of his hands chopped off.

Kiwale was jailed for murdering Shubham Subhash Chavan on April 20, 2025, in Pune's Santoshnagar Katraj over a land and financial dispute.

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He was assaulted outside the courtroom when he showed up for his court appearance four days after being released from prison.

He was seen laying on a sidewalk while others watched in many recordings. According to preliminary information, the attackers arrived on two-wheelers, identified as a Suzuki Access and a Honda Activa. Four people were reportedly riding the Access, while three others were travelling on the Activa.

Kiwale was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said, adding that the initial probe suggests that three to four assailants were involved in the attack. Police recovered two firearms lying on the road following the incident. A magazine containing loaded bullets was also found at the spot. A firearm and a magazine had reportedly fallen onto the road during the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have also started examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the court premises to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events.